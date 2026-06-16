State Board of Education names sole finalist following a yearlong presidential search

After a yearlong search conducted largely behind closed doors, Boise State University has officially announced a sole presidential finalist.

At Tuesday morning’s Idaho State Board of Education Meeting, Dr. David Hahn was identified as the sole finalist for the role of Boise State’s president, a decision search committee chair David Turnbull says the board is “confident” in.

Hahn comes to Boise State with nearly three decades of experience in higher education.

Holding a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University, Hahn currently serves as the dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona. Before his time with the Wildcats, he spent 20 years at the University of Florida, where he most recently served as chair of mechanical and aerospace engineering.

“Boise State has worked hard to grow its research profile, earning R2 Carnegie Classification, building momentum as a doctoral research university,” Turnbull said. “Dr. Hahn brings the research credentials and the institutional experience to keep that momentum going and to help Boise State take the next step.”

Turnbull also highlighted Hahn’s “appreciation for the power of the blue,” saying he believes the finalist has demonstrated the ability to “take on bigger challenges, build strong teams and elevate programs.”

“Throughout my 28 year career, I remain grounded in all aspects of education. I’ve really tried to help shape innovative research that benefits the community, the state and the nation at a time when we need innovation in this country, and I bring that commitment to Boise State,” Hahn said. “The education landscape is changing, but Boise State’s commitment to value, to affordability, to student success in all aspects and strong alignment with the workforce needs of Idaho and the nation are essential to our success.”

Following the announcement of a sole finalist, the search committee is entering a public review period. This stage consists of an open forum welcoming faculty, staff and students to ask questions of the sole finalist on Wednesday, June 17, in the Jordan Ballroom from 3-4 p.m., with an option to join virtually for those not on campus. Additionally, members of the campus community are invited to give feedback by emailing comments@edu.idaho.gov.