Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live heads to Albertsons Stadium, expanding Boise State’s summer event lineup

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring a 14-truck production to Albertsons Stadium on June 6, marking the tour’s first outdoor stadium show in the United States and adding another large-scale event to Boise State’s summer schedule.

The event will feature trucks such as Bigfoot, Mega Wrex and Tiger Shark, along with freestyle motocross riders, pyrotechnics and interactive elements for fans. The production blends motorsports with entertainment, creating a family-friendly show designed to draw a broader audience than traditional sporting events.

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said the addition of events like Hot Wheels reflects a priority to keep Albertsons Stadium active beyond football season.

“We need to continue to drive more events to the Blue,” Dickey said. “We are the front porch of Idaho.”

Albertsons Stadium has hosted major concerts and events in recent years, including performances from Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and Post Malone. However, the athletic department has expanded its efforts to include more accessible, family-oriented productions.

Nathan Burk, who works in Boise State’s external operations and event management, said the department looks for events that reach audiences beyond the traditional football and concert crowds.

“We really felt like we needed to hit all different ends of that market,” Burk said. “Everything from high-end concerts with really expensive tickets all the way down to more family-friendly entertainment.”

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is part of Boise State’s efforts to reach a wider range of audiences by bringing in lower cost events with kid focused entertainment, interactive experiences and a more family-centered atmosphere than traditional stadiums.

Boise State officials see events like Hot Wheels as part of a larger effort to grow Boise’s presence as a destination for touring productions. Increased activity at the stadium signals demand, which can influence how companies choose future stops.

“The more that we do these types of things, the more attractive it becomes for companies to come into this market,” Burk said. “It makes it easier for them to operate here instead of shipping everything in from other cities.”

Hosting events like Hot Wheels could lead to more frequent events and expanded opportunities for Boise State to host national tours. It also allows the athletic department to build relationships with promoters and production companies.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live launched in 2019 through a partnership between Mattel and Family Entertainment Live. The tour began with a series of arena shows across North America before expanding internationally, adding stops in Europe and Australia. After pausing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the production returned in 2021 and continued to grow in size and reach.

Julie Freeland, senior director of global live events at Mattel, said the goal of the tour centers on bringing the Hot Wheels brand into a live setting.

“With Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, we’re creating an experience that brings the brand to life in a completely new way,” Freeland said. “It’s about giving fans an immersive environment where they can engage with something they already know and love.”

The Boise show represents a new step for the tour. While previous North American events have taken place in arenas, the June event will mark the first time the production moves to a full outdoor stadium in the United States.

Burk said Boise State’s willingness to adjust its venue and take on new event formats played a role in securing the show.

“We’re willing to think outside the box,” Burk said. “We’re willing to bring things in, try them, and adjust.”

Boise State’s willingness to adjust its venue setup allows Albertsons Stadium to host a wide range of events, from football games to concerts, and now large-scale productions like Hot Wheels. Each event requires changes to the field, infrastructure and operations, but also expands how the venue can be used.

Boise State continues to prioritize bringing the community together.

“For us, success is bringing people in from the community,” Burk said. “Giving them a place to come, enjoy themselves and have a great night.”

Boise State continues to expand how Albertsons Stadium is used, adding nationally touring productions aimed at drawing in new audiences and increasing year-round activity at the venue.