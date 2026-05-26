Boise State Athletics: A look back at 2025-26

The end of the 2025-26 academic year marked Boise State’s final farewell to the Mountain West conference.

On July 1, the university’s athletic programs are set to formally join the Pac-12, a once-dominant Power Five conference that underwent major transformation since ten schools departed the conference for the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC in 2024 as part of nationwide conference realignment. Five other Mountain West schools will also join, including Fresno State and Colorado State.

Competing in the Mountain West since 2011, Boise State quickly established itself as the league’s dominant force. Throughout their 15-year tenure, the Broncos captured 35 regular season and tournament titles across all sports, including seven football championships that featured a historic three-peat.

Boise State’s final year in the Mountain West was characterized by championships and winning seasons, feats that have been hallmarks of the Broncos’ sustained success and will remain central focuses to all athletic teams as they enter their inaugural season in the Pac-12.

Here’s a look at how each Boise State team fared.

Football

Boise State football finished 9-5 overall, winning a third straight Mountain West title over UNLV before falling to Washington in the LA Bowl. Quarterback Maddux Madsen led the offense efficiently, while Sire Gaines and Dylan Riley powered the run game. The Broncos now turn their attention to a 2026 season opener at Oregon.

Men’s Basketball

A disappointing season for men’s basketball culminated in missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. With a 20-12 overall record and a 12-8 mark in conference play, defensive struggles plagued the team throughout the season, underscored by a shocking 79-78 opening-night loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific. The Broncos also faced major roster turnover, with several key players entering the transfer portal and Dylan Andrews exhausting his eligibility.

Women’s Basketball

Boise State women’s basketball put together one of the university’s strongest seasons, finishing 25-9 overall and 14-6 in conference play, which earned them the No. 5 seed in the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship. Led by a veteran core consisting of Tatum Thompson, Natalie Pasco and Mya Hansen, the Broncos balanced strong offense with solid defense before falling to Air Force in the Mountain West semifinals.

Soccer

Boise State women’s soccer captured the Mountain West regular season title and earned the top seed in the conference tournament before losing to Utah State in a shootout in the championship match. Kenzie MacMillan led the offense, while freshman goalkeeper Ava de Leest earned Mountain West Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Year honors after a standout season in goal.

Volleyball

Boise State volleyball finished 20-11 overall and reached the Mountain West Championship semifinals after sweeping Grand Canyon in the opening round. Arianna Bilby led the offense with 331 kills (points), while Layla Smith tallied a team-leading 171 total blocks and Etter served as the primary setter.

Track and Field/Cross Country

Boise State track and field and cross country enjoyed one of their best seasons in program history. Meshack Kuyo earned All-American honors in cross country, while Kaiya Robertson highlighted the track season by winning both the 800m and 1500m at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships. Alex Thompson and Raekwon Weatherspoon also captured conference titles, and freshman Aayden Simmons posted multiple runner-up finishes.

Golf (Men’s and Women’s)

Both golf programs had standout seasons. The men’s team won tournaments at Oregon State and Lake Las Vegas behind senior Cole Rueck, who also earned a spot in the Barracuda Championship before turning professional after the season. The women’s team won five tournaments, highlighted by a record-setting performance at New Mexico State and Leia Chung’s individual Mountain West championship.

Tennis (Men’s and Women’s)

Boise State men’s and women’s tennis each put up brilliant seasons with deep tournament runs. The men’s team finished 22-9 overall and reached the Mountain West Championship match, ultimately falling to Utah State. Stewart Aronson, Carson Baker and Avery Tallakson all earned all-conference honors. The women’s team finished 19-4 overall and secured the regular season conference championship after going 10-1 in Mountain West play. They ultimately lost to UNLV in the conference semifinals.

Gymnastics

The Broncos finished runner-up at the 2026 Mountain West Championship, posting a team score of 196.200 and placing just two-tenths of a point behind conference champion Utah State. Sophomore Kristina Shchennikova was a standout on bars, recording the team’s highest individual score of the year with a 9.925 on March 7 at Cal and qualifying for the NCAA Regional. Mahleea Werline also qualified for the Regional on bars, with Sydney Kho qualifying on beam. The team improved steadily throughout the year, posting their five highest scores in their final five meets.

Softball

A tough non-conference schedule was a leading factor in Boise State softball’s 25-30 overall record in 2026. The Broncos faced 2025 Women’s College World Series participants and former national champions early in the season in preparation for Mountain West play, where they eventually went 11-14. Kate Penberthy led the team with a .361 batting average while Marissa Gonzalez belted 14 homers and drove in 48 runs. Freshman pitcher Charley Duran was a standout all season, earning Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors early in the season.

After an elite 15-year run in the Mountain West, the Boise State Broncos will compete in the Pac-12 beginning in the 2026-27 academic year. With years of conference championships, winning seasons and unforgettable moments in the Mountain West now behind them, Bronco Athletics turns the page to its next chapter with sights set on the pursuit of excellence under a new rising sun.