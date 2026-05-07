Boise State football to honor two legends with new field markings

Two of the most iconic figures in Boise State football history, running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Kellen Moore, will be immortalized with the installation of new blue turf at Albertsons Stadium this summer.
With every other hashmark on the field being colored white, orange hashmarks will be placed at the 2-yard and 11-yard lines on both sides of the field, paying homage to the jersey numbers worn by Jeanty and Moore, respectively.
The markings will permanently link the two Bronco legends to Lyle Smith Field, where they each helped shape the culture and national identity of Boise State football.
“Similar to Lyle Smith, Ashton and Kellen didn’t just help us win a lot of games, they changed what was possible for Boise State football,” athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said. “We wanted to create something epic to celebrate their impact. This is more than a tribute, it is a permanent reminder of the standard they set.”
The impact the two made during their respective years in Boise is evident through their resumes.
Moore, a four-time first-team All-American, finished his career as the winningest quarterback in college football history, compiling an astonishing 50-3 record at Boise State.
Throwing for nearly 15,000 yards and 142 touchdowns in his college career, he led the program to multiple top-10 finishes and a Fiesta Bowl victory, becoming the first player in program history to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist.
The second was Jeanty.
In 2024, Jeanty rose to national stardom, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games. He led the NCAA in rushing yards, yards per game and total yards from scrimmage, setting multiple school records in the process and finishing with the second-most single-season rushing yards in FBS history. Winning the Maxwell Award, Jeanty finished runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting to two-way star Travis Hunter.
The influence and legacies of Jeanty and Moore carry far beyond their on-paper accolades. The two helped redefine the program’s culture, with their leadership, work ethic and tenacity to build the blue-collar identity that is the foundation of Boise State football.
The praise head coach Spencer Danielson has for Jeanty stretches far beyond football, underscoring the intangibles the former unanimous All-American possesses. To him, Jeanty’s football skills are just a small fraction of what makes the now-Las Vegas Raider special.
“First and foremost, he’s an elite human being,” Danielson said on the Rich Eisen show. “Unanimous captain, loves his teammates … He’s got a smile that will light up a room, he’s one of the most humble young men I’ve ever been around. He’s a phenomenal young man and a generational talent, on and off the field.”
The success for the two Bronco greats didn’t end in Boise.
Moore played in the NFL for six seasons, primarily in a backup role. After his playing career, he served as an offensive coordinator for multiple franchises, including the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles. Before the 2025 season, he was named head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Jeanty was drafted sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. In his rookie season, he amassed 975 rushing yards, 346 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. Despite playing behind a struggling offensive line, his 1,321 yards from scrimmage set a new franchise rookie record.
In addition to the hashmark tributes to Jeanty and Moore, the new turf will feature a handful of other unique markings.
To further establish itself as the “Front Porch of Idaho,” the program will add outlines of the state to the middle of each 35-yard line, marking the kickoff spot. Additionally, the Pac-12 logo will be displayed at each 25-yard line, signaling a new chapter for Boise State as the program enters its first year in the rebuilt Pac-12.
The field will continue to feature “Lyle Smith Field,” written on the sidelines, honoring the legendary former head coach and athletic director. The new turf will be the seventh edition of The Blue at Albertsons Stadium.
With new markings that mirror the rich history and tradition of Boise State football, each home game will carry added significance. The legacies of program icons like Ashton Jeanty, Kellen Moore, and Lyle Smith, forever woven into The Blue, will continue to inspire Broncos for years to come.