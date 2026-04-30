Broncos kick off the spring game with a handful of trick plays

Boise State football used its spring game to show a more aggressive offense and physical defense, as the Blue team pulled away for a 33–25 win over the Orange team.

The result mattered less than what Boise State showed throughout the game, as the Broncos leaned into a more aggressive offense and a noticeably more physical defense.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen looked settled from the opening drive, moving the ball downfield and operating with control. A 62-yard flea flicker touchdown to Qumonte Williams Jr. set the tone and highlighted a clear emphasis on explosive plays, an area where Boise State lacked consistency last season. Madsen finished efficiently and composed, but his focus stayed on refinement rather than results.

“My body feels like I’m in a great spot, and that’s allowed me to focus on the details — timing, accuracy, building trust with our receivers,” Madsen said. “We’re in a much better place offensively because guys understand what we’re trying to do.”

Health has allowed Madsen to take command of the offense, but growth has come from repetition and timing. Short throws, spacing and trust with receivers improved throughout the afternoon. A new-look wide receiver group stepped into larger roles, rounding out the Broncos offensive attack.

Freshman Rasean Jones emerged as a reliable option, finding space and finishing plays in key moments. His connection with Madsen stood out not only during the game but across the entire spring.

“He’s a guy on offense we can trust,” Madsen said. “If it’s one-on-one, I’m giving him a chance because he’s going to make plays. The chemistry we’ve built shows up when the ball’s in the air.”

Madsen’s trust reflects a broader shift within the receiver room. Competition has elevated production, with multiple players pushing for opportunities after heavy turnover at the position. Williams Jr., who played last season without recording a catch, turned in one of the day’s biggest plays with his long touchdown.

Execution improved as players grew more comfortable within the system. Players moved faster, routes developed cleaner and the offense operated with more confidence, allowing the Broncos to open up their playbook.

While the offense showed growth, the defense answered with consistency.

Boise State’s secondary limited clean passing windows and created multiple disruptions, including a pick-six by Ty Tanner. Defensive backs fought for reps throughout the game, reinforcing a unit built on depth and internal pressure.

“We’ve set a higher standard on defense,” Derek Ganter Jr. said. “Every day is competitive, and nobody’s comfortable with where they’re at. That’s pushed us to play faster and more physical, and you saw that today.”

Competition and physicality fueled the defensive performance. The battle for starting roles has driven daily improvement, raising the standard across the group.

Head coach Spencer Danielson has emphasized his players’ grit throughout the spring, and the team reflected an aggressive, hard-nosed style on both sides of the ball.

“We want to be the most physical team on the field every time we play,” Danielson said. “If we continue to build a tough, consistent identity, we’re going to put ourselves in position to compete for championships.”

The spring game carried a different level of urgency as a result. Players treated it as more than a scrimmage, using the intrasquad experience to establish roles and build momentum heading into the fall.

Beyond individual performances, the game offered a glimpse of Boise State’s direction. A more dynamic offense, a competitive defense and a confident quarterback all point toward a team preparing for a higher level of expectation.

Madsen understands what comes next.

“It’s crunch time for me,” he said. “I’ve got one more shot at this, and I want to make it count by helping this team win at a high level and compete for a championship.”

With a move to the Pac-12 on the horizon and championship expectations already set, Boise State left its spring game with a clearer picture of its offense, its quarterback and the expectations heading into the fall.