Poked to Pieces: Ivy Hunter’s rise in Boise’s tattoo scene

When Ivy Hunter first tried tattooing, it wasn’t part of a long-term plan. It started casually in a Boise State dorm room with a curiosity sparked by a hand-poked tattoo she received from a friend.

Now, the Boise-based tattoo artist and alumna has built a growing business rooted in custom design, collaboration and a style that blends softness with intention. Known for her creative, nature-inspired work and hand-poked designs, Hunter has become a recognizable name in Boise’s ever-evolving tattoo and art community.

“At a certain point, I had to ask myself what I was going to do with my degree,” Hunter said. “Tattooing just made so much sense.”

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Hunter moved to Boise in 2018 to study fine arts. At Boise State, she explored a wide range of mediums, taking classes in everything from art history to sculpture and time-based media. Hunter said her educational experience shaped the way she approaches tattooing today.

“It gave me a really broad sense of the art world,” Hunter said. “Nothing is set in stone. Art can be anything.”

That openness translates directly into her work. Hunter describes her personal style as “whimsical, feminine and organic,” often featuring plants and animals. Each piece is usually developed in collaboration with her clients and many pieces are fully customized.

“It’s a lot of back and forth,” she said. “Sometimes people don’t know exactly what they want, and it’s fun to help bring that to life.”

For clients like Audrey Dorosh, a Boise resident who has been getting tattooed by Hunter since 2022, the collaborative process is what sets Hunter apart.

“When you share ideas with her, she adds her own spin in a way that makes it even better,” Dorosh said. “The whole experience is so comfortable. It feels so calm and personal.”

Hunter’s journey into tattooing became more intentional during her junior year at Boise State, when she began thinking about how to turn her art into a career. After practicing on herself, friends and even fruit early on, she decided to take the leap, officially launching her business, Poked to Pieces, in 2022.

Since then, Hunter has steadily built her clientele and continued participating in Boise’s broader creative scene. She’s tattooed at pop-ups, art shows and events, often working in fast-paced environments that demand both precision and adaptability.

That ability quickly stood out to organizers at BNDRY, a local creative collective known for hosting immersive events.

“Working with Ivy at events was always a blast and a breeze,” said Collette Raptosh, BNDRY Director of Operations and Events. “Things in Boise can move really fast, and she was always ready to jump in.”

Beyond her technical ability, Raptosh said Hunter brings a distinct presence to every space she works in.

“I see her involvement as a trustworthy stamp of approval, because she’s genuinely discerning about where she puts her time and effort,” she said.

That same energy carried into other collaborative spaces as well. At a local art show, artist Penelope Frizzell saw firsthand how Hunter balanced technical skill with genuine enthusiasm.

“Ivy tattooed so many people and continually had a smile on her face,” Frizzell said. “You can tell she loves her craft. She gets genuinely excited about people’s ideas.”

Beyond individual events, Hunter remains closely connected to Boise’s larger creative network. She described the local tattoo scene as supportive and increasingly diverse, with more independent women and queer artists carving out space in the community.

“There’s not really that sense of competition,” she said. “Everyone’s just doing their own thing and supporting each other.”

Still, the work behind the scenes is constant. Running a tattoo business means balancing design, communication, scheduling and promotion, often all at once.

“You’re basically working constantly,” Hunter said. “If I’m not tattooing, I’m drawing, emailing or doing administrative stuff.”

Despite the busy schedules, she said the flexibility and creative freedom make it worthwhile. Working one-on-one allows her to build meaningful connections with clients while creating something permanent and personal.

“I want to be somewhere people can come and feel good,” she said. “A place that’s creative and welcoming.”

Looking ahead, Hunter is focused on growth. After several years in Boise, she plans to eventually return to Portland, where she hopes to expand her business and potentially open her own studio.

For students and aspiring artists, her advice is straightforward.

“Just go for it,” she said. “Even if people doubt you, you never know where it could lead.”