Boise State football head coach Spencer Danielson extended through 2030 

Boise State University and head football coach Spencer Danielson agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season, the athletic department announced on Monday, April 20.
The move reinforces leadership for a program built on early success and a culture centered on player development and connection.
Danielson took over as interim head coach late in the 2023 season after the firing of Andy Avalos and quickly stabilized the program. Since then, Boise State has gone 24-8, won three consecutive Mountain West championships and reached the College Football Playoff in 2024 while finishing top-10 in the country.
Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey credited both performance and leadership as reasons behind the extension.
“Spencer is elite, and we’re so happy to have him continuing to serve our football program as its head coach,” Dickey said. “He leads with his heart and cares deeply about our student athletes as young men.”
While on-field success has elevated the program nationally, internal culture and player retention have also shaped Boise State’s trajectory under Danielson.
Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2024, chose to remain at Boise State for his junior season despite lucrative opportunities presented in the transfer portal. Jeanty pointed to Danielson’s leadership as a factor in that decision.
“Then [after] the new hiring of Coach Spencer Danielson, I knew he was going to be a great coach, the right fit for the program, the person who could lead us the right way and bring us where we need to be,” Jeanty said in an interview with SB Nation.
Danielson has emphasized long-term development during a period when name, image and likeness opportunities and transfer movement have reshaped college football.
“I want our players to focus and place value over currency,” Danielson said. “There’s a lot of value to being on this football team. How we’re going to develop you, how we’re going to grow you mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally by being a part of this football team.”
Danielson’s demeanor extends beyond football operations and into players’ personal lives.
Danielson officiated the wedding of defensive lineman Braxton Fely in May 2024, a reflection of the relationships built between Danielson and his players. Fely described Danielson as “like family” and said his participation in the ceremony reflected a connection that goes beyond football.
A devout Christian, Danielson has participated in faith-based activities with the team, including baptizing players in the Boise River ahead of the 2024 season. Those events were voluntary and reflected a broader emphasis on personal growth within the program.
Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein described that impact following the 2024 Fiesta Bowl, addressing Danielson directly during a press conference.
“Coach D, you changed my life,” Hassanein said. “I did not know God until I got to Boise State.”
Danielson said those relationships remain central to his role as head coach, emphasizing the importance of earning players’ trust and staying involved in their lives.
He also addressed the challenges tied to the evolving structure of college football, including how players’ decisions can be affected by outside influence.
“There are a lot of agents out there that do not have these kids’ best interest at heart,” Danielson said. “They get paid if our players leave Boise State and go somewhere else. These kids are getting misinformation from a lot of sources that do not truly care about them 10, 15, 20 years from now.”
Instead of leaning into outside influence and short-term, agent-driven decisions, Boise State has emphasized continuity and long-term growth, both on and off the field.
“Football has given me the platform to do this,” Danielson said. “For me, I can’t miss those moments of teaching them what it looks like to be a husband, a father, a business owner or a professional.”
Danielson began his Boise State career as a graduate assistant in 2017, later coaching the defensive line and serving as defensive coordinator before earning the head coaching role. He worked his way through the program, building trust inside the locker room before taking over.
His early success has positioned Boise State as a consistent contender, both during its time in the Mountain West and as it prepares for its move to the Pac-12.
With the extension now in place, Boise State has committed to maintaining that direction, backing a head coach whose impact continues to extend beyond wins and losses.