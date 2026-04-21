International students share culture and self-expression at annual International Food, Song and Dance Festival

International students leave their home countries to spend time abroad, studying at American universities and learning about the local culture. For many of those students, the time away from home can be hard, but connecting with other international students and sharing their culture with new friends can make the experience a little bit easier.

At Boise State, an annual tradition allows students to share their cultures on a wider scale, inviting audiences to learn about their countries, watch traditional song and dance performances and enjoy their cuisines.

The International Food, Song and Dance Festival on April 17 drew a crowd of nearly 200 people to the Simplot Ballroom in the Student Union Building as international students shared their traditions and memories of home.

“Sharing culture makes me think in another way,” said Utano Koizumi, an international student from Tokyo, Japan, who helped organize this year’s festival. “It gives me a wider perspective, so I think it’s important to share with each other.”

During her time at Boise State, Koizumi found a best friend in another international student, Iruntza Larrañaga, who came to Boise from the Basque Country and also worked on the festival’s organizing committee.

“The Basque community is big in Idaho, but I was expecting it to be bigger,” Larrañaga said. “I came expecting to see that, but a lot of people in Boise don’t know about it, so I’m really happy to share [Basque culture].”

The delicious scent of foods from international students’ home countries drifted through the ballroom as visitors arrived. Before the performances began, guests were invited to visit the cultural tables around the room, where students showed items from their cultures and shared facts about their countries.

Nearly a dozen countries were represented by cultural tables, including China, Nepal, Korea, Japan, Ghana, the Basque Country, Bangladesh, Malawi, Senegal and more.

At the table representing Nepal, Nepalese students displayed a traditional mask representing one of the country’s recognized deities, as well as local currency, religious beads and images of the country’s most iconic landmarks, such as Mount Everest and sacred Hindu sites.

Each cultural table displayed similar items and images showcasing their country’s flags and languages. The students at each table shared experiences from growing up in their home countries.

After guests visited these tables, several students showcased song, dance and spoken-word performances for the crowd.

A student from Vietnam kicked off the performances singing a song in Vietnamese. Following him, the Latin Dance Club performed a traditional Cuban dance. Later, a student from Angola performed an original song and an original spoken-word piece.

The performances representing Nepal and India featured groups of dancers performing traditionally choreographed dances in highly colorful, decorated clothing from their countries. These upbeat performances had the crowd clapping along, bringing a joyful energy to the evening.

Other performances included students from Ghana, Cameroon and Bangladesh, each of whom brought the pride of their home countries to the stage.

“It was really good to see all the culture and all the dancing here,” said Kiersten Oldham, an attendee of the event who has worked with some of the performing students through International Students Inc. “We need to see different sides, and that it’s not just America. We have all these different cultures around the world.”

For these international students, while their study abroad experience brings them to America, the bonds they build with other international students become one of the biggest highlights.

“International friends are my mental support,” Koizumi said. “I can share my concerns with them, and they also have those same feelings, and it’s just so helpful.”

The opportunity to share their culture and traditions with others is a way for students to not only build stronger friendships but feel more connected to their homes.

“I really enjoy sharing Japanese food,” Koizumi said. “I see people enjoying sushi or mochi, and I didn’t know Japanese food is very [popular] in America. I had an onigiri party [with] some American friends and international friends, and they enjoyed making rice bowls.”



“From a selfish perspective, sharing your culture is also a way to cope with homesickness,” Larrañaga added. “It’s a win-win situation. You share it and you feel better with yourself, and also a bit proud, and the other person likes it and gets a new perspective.”