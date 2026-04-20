What it takes to earn a spot in the Blue Thunder marching band

Auditions for Boise State’s Keith Stein Blue Thunder marching band wrapped up in early April, bringing in a new group of students preparing to join one of the most visible organizations on campus.

On fall Saturdays, the band takes the field during halftime and commands the energy inside Albertsons Stadium. What the crowd sees lasts only a few minutes, but the work behind it stretches across months of preparation.

For those selected to join the band, the transition begins almost immediately. The program runs on a tight schedule, where rehearsals, music preparation and field work all build toward a product that requires precision from more than 200 performers moving simultaneously. Current members describe the early stages as a shift from excitement into routine, where the volume of material and pace of learning quickly take over.

“It’s just the sheer amount of material that we have to prepare,” said Kimberly Enriquez, a fifth-year head drum major. “When we first show up at the end of the summer for band camp, those are 10 to 12 hour days.”

Band camp sets the foundation for new members who spend long days learning formations, memorizing music and adjusting to a system where each piece connects to the next.

Working within a group of that size creates a complex environment. Enriquez said the challenge extends beyond rehearsals, especially as members adjust to expectations across performance, tradition and daily commitment.

“It’s definitely a challenge — just because it’s a 200 person band,” Enriquez said. “Learning names and trying to find my place within the band is definitely a challenge.”

Not everyone enters with the same background or skill set. Tucker Moore, a junior tuba player, joined without prior marching experience and had to learn the fundamentals upon arrival. His introduction began with a simple audition and quickly turned into a much larger commitment once he joined the group.

“I never marched before college,” Moore said. “I just practiced for one night and sent in some videos of me marching.”

Moore described the band as a community built through repetition and shared time. Practices take place on the Blue Turf within Albertson’s Stadium, where members spend hours working through formations and music until movement becomes natural.

For new members, the adjustment often feels overwhelming. Senior piccolo member Emily Kline recalled being handed a full set of music early in her first season, along with expectations regarding marching technique, traditions and performance standards.

“In your first year, you’re handed a giant book full of all of the pep tunes,” Kline said. “And then learning the actual marching and all the traditions and values — it was so overwhelming.”

Over time, the initial pressure begins to settle. Members grow more comfortable with the structure and begin to understand how each part fits into the larger performance.

Eddie Rudser, a third-year drum major, noticed the difference right away when comparing the program to his time in high school marching band. The number of rehearsals increased, expectations became more detailed and responsibility shifted toward maintaining consistency within a large group.

“A lot of my job with the marching band is conducting, so I want to get more clear and more communicative [and] really approach all of the goals that we have together,” Rudser said.

The pressure often builds from within the band itself, rather than from wanting to meet audience expectations. Each person plays a role in holding the performance together.

Despite the demands, members consistently point to the relationships built through the experience. Time spent in rehearsals, on the field and during travel creates a shared environment where connections develop quickly.

“I’ve been super lucky to meet my best friends in the entire world through the Blue Thunder marching band,” Rudser said. “I came into this band knowing nobody, and I left after 10 days of band camp with some of the closest friends I will ever have.”

Game day provides the most visible reward. Once the band takes the field, the work behind the scenes translates into a coordinated performance tied directly to the crowd’s energy.

“Every time we get on that field, it’s like adrenaline racing,” Kline said. “I can’t stop smiling, because I’m just having the time of my life.”

For students who auditioned on April 3–4, the process itself may have lasted only a short time. The experience that follows will require steady adjustment, both musically and socially, as they learn how to operate within the structure of the band.

Current members emphasize confidence and preparation as the most important starting points.

“Some of my advice, [it] would have to be coming at it with confidence,” Moore said. “A lot of music is being confident in what you know and not doubting yourself.”