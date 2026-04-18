Interim President Jeremiah Shinn leaves Boise State as he prepares for the University of Montana presidency

Jeremiah Shinn, who has served as Boise State’s interim president for nearly a year, officially announced his departure to become the University of Montana’s next president.

Shinn was announced as a finalist for the position just weeks prior.

The news comes after Boise State’s Office of Communication and Marketing sent a long-awaited update regarding the presidential search in March. In that update, the State Board of Education noted Shinn would be removed from his duties on the search committee and that a sole finalist is set to be released in mid-June for public review.

In an email shared with his colleagues, Shinn expressed that the transition was bittersweet.

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead an R1 flagship with deep roots, tremendous momentum and unlimited potential. At the same time, I am profoundly saddened to leave Boise State; a place that has been central to my life and to my work for more than half of my career.”

Shinn worked at Boise State for over 12 years in total, previously serving as Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

The State Board of Education provided the following statement regarding Shinn’s departure to The Arbiter:

“The Idaho State Board of Education extends its sincere appreciation to Interim President Jeremiah Shinn for his leadership and service to Boise State University during this important period. Shinn’s work has helped guide the university with stability and focus, and we are grateful for his contributions to both the institution and the search process.

We also congratulate Shinn on his selection as President of the University of Montana. This opportunity reflects his strong leadership and commitment to higher education, and we wish him continued success in his new role.

The search for Boise State University’s next president continues to move forward on its established timeline with interviews taking place in the coming weeks. Selected subcommittee leaders from a variety of stakeholder groups will participate in semifinalist interviews. The committee remains actively engaged in identifying a president who will build on the university’s momentum and serve its students, faculty, staff and broader community.

As part of this process, the Board is working on plans to ensure seamless continuity of leadership during any transition period between Interim President Shinn’s departure and the arrival of a new president. The Board is prepared to act swiftly to ensure uninterrupted institutional operations and will notify the campus community when those plans are in place.

The Board remains confident in the strength of Boise State University and excited about its future. The Board appreciates the continued engagement and support of the campus community throughout this process.”