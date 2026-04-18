Home streak ends as Broncos fall during Beach Bash matches

Boise State beach volleyball saw one of their most consistent stretches come to an end Saturday, falling to No. 11 Grand Canyon and Washington at the Boise State Beach Bash and snapping a 26-dual home winning streak dating back to 2020.

The No. 19 Broncos (15-13) entered the weekend unbeaten at home for nearly four years, but a pair of tightly contested duals flipped late and closed the home slate on a different note.

Boise State opened strong against Grand Canyon, building an early 2-0 lead behind wins from Addison Moss and Elli Wolthuis at the No. 4 spot and Ava Anderson and Addison Wolden at No. 2. Grand Canyon responded with three straight victories, including a clinching win on court one to complete a 3-2 comeback.

Photos by Carter Nash

Photos by Carter Nash

Photos by Carter Nash

Photos by Carter Nash

Photos by Carter Nash

Photos by Carter Nash

The Broncos tried to build momentum heading into the second dual against Washington, where Anderson and Wolden delivered another straight-set win at the No. 2 position to give Boise State its only point of the match. Washington answered across the rest of the match, winning the remaining four courts to secure a 4-1 victory.

The Huskies opened with a straight-set win on court one and added a three-set win at No. 3 to take control of the dual. Washington continued to apply pressure in key spots, closing out the match with a sweep at the No. 5 position.

Head coach Alex Venardos said opposing defenses disrupted Boise State’s rhythm throughout the day.

“Both teams defensively took away a lot of our common tendencies and forced us into boxes,” Venardos said. “We’ll go back and look at the film to see what kind of adjustments we can create before next weekend.”

Despite the losses, Anderson and Wolden remained one of Boise State’s most consistent pairs, earning wins in both duals. Moss and Wolthuis also contributed with a win against Grand Canyon, helping the Broncos take an early advantage before the Lopes rallied.

Chemistry has remained an important piece of the puzzle, especially for experienced players like Avery Allen, who pointed to connection over pure skill as a difference-maker on the sand.

“I think chemistry is really important,” Allen said. “Our playing styles and personalities really mesh well, and sometimes that matters more than the actual skill itself. I try to slow the game down — in between points, I just breathe, reset and treat it like 0-0. That helps keep me grounded and balanced.”

Taking a step back and processing how to rebound from a deficit has truly shaped the Broncos and the way they manage high-pressure situations. They rely on cohesion and trust between partners rather than forcing plays in big moments.

For a veteran group, Saturday also carried a larger perspective beyond the final scores.

Allison Alden, one of the program’s most experienced players, said the focus remains on how the team finishes the season and the growth behind it.

“As a team, we want to make it to the NCAA Tournament again,” Alden said. “But individually, I just want to end my senior season proud of who I’ve become and how far I’ve come.”

The weekend still included dominant moments earlier in competition, with Boise State earning wins over South Florida and Florida International. But clashes with No. 11 Grand Canyon and a high-powered Washington squad ultimately gave Boise State its first home losses in years.

Saturday also marked the final home appearance for Boise State’s senior class, a group Venardos credited for shaping the program’s recent success.

“These seniors have been the face of the program for four years,” Venardos said. “They’ve represented us so well on and off the sand. We’re going to take advantage of the time we have left with them.”

With the home winning streak now behind them, Boise State turns toward their postseason push. The Broncos travel to the Aiki Invitational in Seattle on April 17–18, where they will face Oregon, Portland, Florida Atlantic and Washington in their final regular-season tune-up.

After years of dominance on their home courts, the next step comes on the road — with a chance to reset, adjust and carry momentum into the postseason.