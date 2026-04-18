Boise State set to rename Student Union Building

The Student Union Building (SUB), one of the most notable landmarks in campus life, is undergoing a name change.

Following a sponsorship deal between Boise State and Westmark Credit Union, the building will be renamed the Boise State University Westmark Student Union Building.

The sponsorship makes Westmark the official credit union sponsor of the university and will include the installation of a microbranch in the building.

Over ten years, Westmark Credit Union will give the university over $8.5 million dollars. According to the Office of Communications and Marketing, these funds will be used to improve the Student Union Building, enrich the student experience and support student-serving programs and initiatives.

“Westmark Credit Union brings a longstanding commitment to education and community that aligns closely with our mission. We’re thankful for this partnership and believe it will create lasting, positive impact for Boise State University students and the communities we serve,” said Interim President Jeremiah Shinn.

Westmark, an Idaho-based organization, has over 15 branches throughout the state, with five branches in the Treasure Valley.

“Westmark is thrilled to partner with Boise State University,” said Mike Schenck, Westmark Credit Union’s President and CEO. “Together, we have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on students and our broader community. This partnership advances our mission to elevate financial well-being by meeting people where they are — providing accessible financial guidance, education, and tools that support real-life decisions. Through our presence in the Westmark Student Union Building, we look forward to serving students, faculty, staff, and the Treasure Valley while supporting Boise State’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible education.”

Before the partnership, Boise State enlisted a consultant to “conduct a comprehensive review of campus sponsorship opportunities, including benchmarking assets against peer universities across the United States, valuing locations and providing strategic recommendations.”