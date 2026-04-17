Peeling away from traditional baseball

The Banana Ball Championship League, better known as Banana Ball and made famous by the Savannah Bananas, arrives in Boise this summer, bringing one of the fastest-growing spectacles in sports to Albertsons Stadium. Demand surged immediately, with both nights selling out through a lottery-based system after more than 40,000 fans joined the priority list for roughly 6,500 available tickets.

Nathan Burk, senior associate athletic director, who oversees facilities, events and operations at Boise State, said the response confirmed exactly what his team expected.

“People are hungry for live entertainment,” Burk said. “We’ve seen a lot of demand for this show and for people to come in and experience something different in Albertsons Stadium.”

Banana Ball flips traditional baseball on its head. Games avoid long innings, eliminate bunting and walks, and include unique rules such as fans recording outs by catching foul balls. Players dance between pitches and lean into a style closer to a performance than a standard game.

For a city without a professional baseball team, the event brings a rare opportunity to see the sport in a new format inside a major venue.

Burk said the event fits a broader push to expand how Boise State uses its facilities beyond football.

“We’re trying to hit all areas of the market,” Burk said. “Everything from high-end concerts to family-friendly entertainment. Banana Ball fits right into that.”

Drew Pepin, a Boise State freshman and longtime baseball fan, said the unique format can feel excessive compared to traditional baseball, but still sees its value.

“It opens the door for people who aren’t as into the sport because it creates a different atmosphere,” Pepin said. “An event like this shows Boise has a strong baseball fan base, especially for a city without a team to rally around.”

Banana Ball reimagines the sport with a more interactive, entertainment-driven approach. The format emphasizes constant action and fan involvement, creating an experience that feels more like a live show than a traditional game.

“It’s basically like the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” Josh Brown, a Boise State junior, said. “You’re not really going just for a traditional game, you’re going for the entertainment and how fun it is.”

Brown said the energy and unpredictability help explain why the event continues to grow.

“It’s more interactive with fans than a traditional baseball game,” Brown said. “There are things going on all the time, so it doesn’t feel slow like a normal game can.”

As summer approaches, the excitement surrounding Banana Ball has already taken shape in Boise. With both nights sold out and interest continuing to grow, the event now moves from anticipation to reality.