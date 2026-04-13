A ‘party on stage’: ‘Grease’ brings 1950s flair to the Morrison Center

The magic of an iconic 1950s-era doo-wop musical is set to take on the Morrison Center stage.

Boise State’s Theatre Arts Program is cruisin’ for a bruisin’ as it closes out its “Rebels, Radicals and Rockstars” season with “Grease.” Returning to the Morrison Center’s main hall for the first time in two years, the cast and crew say the production will feel like a “party on stage.”

Emily Berner, the senior who will star as Sandy, said she’s dreamed of this role since she was a little girl.

Emily Berner, Neekey Habibi and Isaiah Rassch in an interview with The Arbiter

Sandy’s rebellious love interest, Danny, will be played by Isaiah Raasch, who is also finishing his senior year. Raasch’s favorite part about preparing for a production is rehearsals — describing the quiet moments of seeing the show come together as “electrifying.”

The two have performed alongside one another in various productions over the past few years, cultivating their undeniable onstage chemistry.

“Getting to play this role with Isaiah — it’s such an honor,” Berner said. “We’ve been friends for quite a few years, so it’s really nice to have that full circle moment and end our senior year this way.”

“Sometimes it’s hard to play Danny. He’s really mean to Sandy, and I have to be mean, but it’s so fun,” Raasch said. “We have such good rapport on stage, and I can trust that whatever I give, she’ll give back in a good push-and-pull kind of way.”

For those even vaguely familiar with “Grease,” it is clear the heart of the show lies in its flashy dance numbers paired with equally bold greaser fashion and preppy looks.

Neekey Habibi, assistant costume designer, works closely with students in the Theatre Arts Program’s costume lab to create each piece featured in the show.

“I’m really happy that I am able to have this experience and be so trusted in a process that is going to go on the Morrison Center stage,” Habibi said, “It is so rewarding when you put a costume on one of the actors and see them come to life.”

Because of the musical’s high-energy choreography, Habibi studies the way clothing impacts movement and how the two work in tandem to bring the show to life. She often collaborates with Camille Wilcox, the production’s dance captain, on costuming decisions.

“Every fitting I’ve been in, the first question has been ‘Can you move in this?’ ‘Do you feel comfortable in this?’” Wilcox said. “A lot of the time, the forethought has already been brought in.”

Wilcox said planning choreography for the Morrison Center’s main stage is no small task. Theatre Arts productions are typically staged in the Danny Peterson Theatre, an intimate black box space with just over 200 seats. In the main hall, dancers must rethink logistics on a much larger scale.

On rehearsal days focused on dance numbers, Wilcox arrives two hours early to prepare choreography alongside Emily Nash-Gray, business operations coordinator and choreographer.

“Those challenges are great to work with because we don’t experience them very often,” Wilcox said. “It makes us become really creative with how we stage things.”

Wilcox highlighted the size of the cast. With 24 dancers across the leading cast and ensemble, Wilcox moves between warming up performers, teaching choreography and offering one-on-one guidance on complex movements.

“I sometimes feel like I’m a little fairy for [cast members] that maybe have a look in their eye that’s a little confused,” she said. “One of the great things about this cast is that we have such a wide variety of dancers, and everyone is so ready to jump into it.”

One of the musical numbers the team is most collectively excited for audiences to see is the opening number, “Grease (Is the Word).”

“I feel like that’s got to be my favorite song”, said Emma Corolla, who plays Rizzo. “I’ve had it on my playlist for years, and the dance is so fun. It is such a high energy number.”

“Grease” will run at the Morrison Center from April 17-19.

Students, staff and faculty are eligible for one complimentary ticket by presenting their Boise State ID in-person at the Morrison Center Box Office.