Election results: Carson Cole and Maddy Riley appointed President and Vice President in ASBSU 2026-27 elections

Voting for the 2026-2027 Associated Students of Boise State (ASBSU) elections took place from April 7-8. Unofficial results were announced in a campus-wide email on April 9, including the tallied number of votes. A total of 1,784 ballots were cast, 9.06% of eligible student-voters, down 2.64% from last year’s election.

Receiving 809 votes, 51.1% of the vote, ASBSU President-elect Carson Cole and ASBSU Vice President-elect Maddy Riley ran with The Charge, focusing on “energizing, engaging and empowering” students at Boise State.

Cole and Riley want to use their platform to increase collaboration between ASBSU and the student-body. As previously reported by The Arbiter, the pair aims to improve allocation of funds for clubs and ensure that tuition will be affordable during their presidency.

Alongside elections for ASBSU President and Vice President, students were able to vote on executive cabinet members within the governing body. These cabinet positions represent all aspects of campus life, including student organization funding, academics and Greek Life.

Regan Schellhase, running with The Charge, won the election for Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs (AVPAA) with 793 votes, 50.7% of the votes casted. The AVPAA meets with university administrators on behalf of ASBSU and acts as the primary student representative for general academic issues.

Catie Tatom, running with The Charge, won the election for Associate Vice President of Ethics Affairs (AVPEA) with 785 votes, 51.1%. The AVPEA is responsible for implementing code changes and upholding all ASBSU members to the Constitution Code, as well as processing complaints from students regarding potential violations.

Zoey Ajemian, running with The Charge, won the election for Associate Vice President of Student Grants (AVPFA) with 817 votes, 53.9%. The AVPFA manages the Student Funding Board, the seven-member body of ASBSU funding students and organizations with grants.

Dominic Mancini, running with The Charge, won the election for Associate Vice President of Greek Affairs (AVPGA) with 436 votes, 60.5%. The AVPGA is the primary representative for Greek Life on campus, serving as a liaison between ASBSU and Greek Life.

Liam Chapman, running with The Charge, won the election for Associate Vice President of Inclusive Excellence (AVPIE) with 789 votes, 52.2%. The AVPIE serves underserved student populations on campus, appointing representatives to the General Assembly.

Rocket McFadden, running with The Trailblazers, won the election for Associate Vice President of Student Relations (AVPSR) with 824 votes, 54%. McFadden has served as AVSPR since January 12, 2026, making this his second-term. The AVPSR is the primary point of contact for the student-body and in charge of outreach to campus media outlets.

Melanie Haught, running with The Charge, won the election for Associate Vice President of Health and Wellness (AVPHW) with 782 votes, 51.6%. The AVPHW is in charge of advocating for student health and strengthening access to resources such as counseling services, food and housing assistance, wellness education and emergency support programs.

Oliver Major won the election for ASBSU’s Review Board Chief with 741 votes, 52%. The Review Board Chief presides over the four members of the Review Board, the body tasked with holding ASBSU members accountable when a complaint is made against a member.

Inauguration is tentatively set to take place on April 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bishop Barnwell Room in the Student Union Building. More information on the newly appointed candidates as well as student Senators for each college can be found on ASBSU’s website.