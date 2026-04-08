Democracy starts with campus elections

Every year around this time, an email is sent out to around 19,000 eligible Boise State students asking them for their vote. Of these students, only 12% respond.

Participation in the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) elections remains low despite the number of eligible student voters and relentless tabling from various campaigns around campus. While last year’s election produced the highest turnout volume in the past 5 years (2,242 voters), the turnout percentage hovered at just 11.7% of the student body.

Part of the issue is perception. Many students are simply unaware or unsure about what ASBSU actually does.

“I’ve heard of [ASBSU] before, but I assumed they were just another club,” said sophomore Cole Peterson. “I honestly learned about them a few days ago after I saw some of them outside with a banner, but I still don’t know what they do.”

Students must pay attention to student government because the decisions made affect them directly, much like our actual democracy. The advantage here, though, is that representatives have a direct line to voice issues to university staff — so why is there such a disconnect from those they represent?

At this year’s debates, a common point of conversation amongst candidates was the general student body’s lack of engagement in student government. In response to panelist questions on the topic, many brought up the need for a consistent campus presence, but did not provide solutions on how it would be accomplished.

The issue remains that most individuals aware of ASBSU’s existence are either in student government or adjacent to those who are.

Student government plays a meaningful role in shaping campus life. In theory, representatives advocate for student concerns, allocate funding and act as a bridge between the student body and university leadership.

More importantly, ASBSU creates an environment where students can practice democracy in real time and see tangible results. Peyton Jungert, the elections manager for the 2026 election cycle, explained the campaign period is not just about visibility, but accountability too.

“That’s really what these two and a half weeks are for,” Jungert said. “Individuals and teams are getting their platform out, explaining to the student body kind of their vision for student government and what kind of policies they would implement.”

The process is rigorous, requiring candidates to articulate priorities and voters to critically engage with them. Yet too often, students opt out of that process entirely. Students choosing not to participate in the system does not mean it stops functioning — the pool of voices just gets smaller.

“A lot of what ASBSU does, it’s not always very obvious on the surface,” he said. “But there’s… many different things we do. We’re working with different clubs and organizations … promoting resources … acting as liaisons between the student body and other entities of the university.”

Student government decisions influence funding for clubs, support for campus initiatives and the visibility of key resources. That behind-the-scenes nature makes participation even more important. If students do not take the time to understand the system, they are less likely to recognize how it affects them.

College is one of the few environments where democratic participation is both accessible and low-risk. Students can engage without the barriers often associated with local or national elections. Debates are right in their backyard, the accessibility of candidates is far higher than that of public officials and their vote feels impactful.

“Last time I saw something for ASBSU, it was for my friend who was running for a part in it. I wanted to support her,” said junior Abigail Williams. “I didn’t understand what she was running for because I figured it was just another club at the time.”

While it may be tempting to vote for a friend or a familiar name, just like in real elections, doing so without considering policies and qualifications undermines the purpose. On-campus elections offer a space to develop those research habits early.

“I would say that social media is definitely where I stay in touch with politics the most. It’s easier to understand what someone might stand for and feels more personal,” Williams said. “ I think if they [ASBSU] want students involved, they should use it more.”

Jungert emphasized that while outreach efforts are ongoing, getting the attention of college students produces mixed results. He described student engagement as “an evolving process” that requires adapting to different platforms and communication methods. Despite those efforts, participation ultimately depends on whether students choose to engage.

That choice matters. Democracy is not sustained by the systems in place, it’s supported by the individuals who participate. The behavior of ignoring campus elections because no one you know is running reinforces the same disengagement that often appears in larger political systems.

Student government may be easy to overlook because the decisions made can feel unimportant to voters. However, for students, the question is not whether these elections matter. It is whether they are willing to treat them as if they do, because 12% of students should not represent the student body.