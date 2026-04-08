Beach volleyball athletes shape their identity through every dig and spike

There is no set path to joining Boise State beach volleyball.

Some players arrive after years in the sport, shaped by high-level competition and the expectations that follow. Others find the game later, discovering it through circumstance rather than design. Some carry setbacks that nearly pulled them away from beach volleyball entirely.

What connects them is not where they started, but what they have built together. Senior Ava Anderson has watched the team’s growth play out in real time.

As one of the more experienced players on the roster, Anderson has been part of a program that continues to push itself into stronger competition while maintaining its footing. The schedule grows tougher, the expectations rise higher and the margin for error shrinks.

“Each year our schedule gets harder and harder, but we’ve still been able to compete at the same level and have the same amount of success,” Anderson said.

Her perspective reflects a group that has learned how to adjust without losing what makes it effective. In a sport where dual partnerships are key and momentum can change quickly, her level of consistency comes from something deeper than talent: trust.

That trust shows up most clearly in how players respond to adversity. For sixth-year senior Allyson Alden, the journey to Boise State was shaped by time away from the game.

Injuries forced her off the indoor court for extended stretches early in her career at San Jose State. A severe knee injury — including a dislocation, torn ACL and fractured tibia — sidelined her from 2019 through 2021 and forced her to rethink what volleyball meant to her.

When she returned, she did so on the sand, transitioning fully into beach volleyball with a different perspective. The focus was no longer centered on simply playing again, but on understanding the daily work, discipline and consistency required to stay there.

Through NIL, Alden has taken that idea and turned it outward. She created a fundraiser tied directly to her performance, where supporters donate based on her stats throughout the season. The initiative focuses on mental health awareness, an issue that has been present in her own life, and reflects a decision to use her platform for something beyond herself.

“I just want to show how much work goes behind it. It’s really easy to look at beach volleyball and think you could do it, but it’s basically like a full-time job,” Alden said.

That understanding grounds the team. The long practices, travel days and constant adjustments are not always visible from the outside, but they shape everything the Broncos do.

For junior Nora Hayd, her path looked different. She entered beach volleyball during the COVID-19 pandemic, when limited sports opportunities and restrictions made it one of the few competitive outlets available, both for her and for athletes across the country. What started as an opportunity quickly turned into something more.

Since arriving at Boise State, Hayd has grown into one of the most recognizable players on the roster. Her personality and style have drawn attention at a national level, creating a presence that stands out in a sport often defined by uniformity.

Instead of stepping away from that attention, she leaned into it.

“It’s been really empowering, and it’s cool to see how it inspires other athletes,” Hayd said.

Her role within the team adds another layer to its identity.

In a sport that demands connection between two players at all times, Hayd represents the space for individuality within that structure — a reminder that players can be themselves while still contributing to something larger.

For sophomore Avery Allen, that balance between individuality and connection defines what makes the team work.

Her path to Boise State required adjustment, both in competition and in mindset. The jump to Division I forced her to adapt quickly, not just physically, but mentally.

“There’s a big mindset change coming into Division I,” Allen said. “Everyone is more consistent, more clean and you can tell it’s just a different level of play.”

The mindset shows up in preparation, in communication and in the way players rely on each other when partnerships change and matches tighten. The ability to adjust without losing trust has become one of the program’s defining traits.

Together, those paths form the identity of Boise State beach volleyball.

The sport itself leaves little room to hide. With only two players on the sand, every decision, adjustment and moment of communication matters.

The responsibility attached to the sport doesn’t end off the sand, carrying everything they manage away from competition.

They balance academics, travel and the demands of a growing program. They carry different experiences into each match, from injuries and setbacks to new opportunities and evolving roles.

Yet the group continues to move forward together, because for Boise State, success is not built from one story, but from all of them.

And in a sport defined by pairs, that collective identity might be what sets this team apart.