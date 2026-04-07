Hunting, Idaho’s soon-to-be official state sport

Idaho now has an official state sport, all thanks to the testimony of a Twin Falls fourth grader.

Signed into law by Governor Brad Little on March 20, House Bill 652 formally recognizes hunting as Idaho’s state sport. The bill was first brought to the attention of the Resources and Reservation Committee on Feb. 17. Sponsored by former Mayor of Twin Falls, Rep. Don Hall (R), who was unable to attend the committee hearing, the bill was presented in his absence by Rep. Grayson Stone (R), who introduced testimony from 9-year-old Betty Grandy.

The homeschooled student from Twin Falls testified to the committee while studying Idaho’s history for school and realized that Idaho lacked an official state sport. Through her own personal neighborhood newspaper, “The Grandy Gazzette,” she released a survey to her 45 subscribers asking what they would choose as Idaho’s state sport.

In her testimony to both legislatures, she said, “Hunting was a clear winner.” Adding that the designation can be seen as a celebration of the state’s history, wildlife, and love for nature. In her testimony, Grandy mentioned meeting Governor Brad Little in hopes of getting feedback on what he thought about the idea. Little would encourage her in making the bill happen.

The committee gave the bill a due-pass and brought it to the House Floor on Feb. 23, receiving a unanimous 63-0-7. The Senate State Affairs Committee reviewed the bill, which was once again met with a due-pass, and the Senate Legislature passed the bill with 34-0-1 on March 12.

The bill’s fiscal note and statement of purpose claimed there would be no impact on local or state government. Many of the committee members praised Grandy for her testimony, and as she stepped down from the stand, she was met with applause as she walked back to her parents.

Vincent Kuehlthau, the president of Boise State’s Sporting Arms Club, supports the bill. Seeing this as a major step forward for firearm safety, he hopes more people are willing to go out and take a hunter’s education course after the passing of the bill across the nation.

“We want to spread the awareness of firearm safety and it helps support our goals in how we want the younger generations to understand how firearms work and how to safely operate one,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Idaho Wildlife Foundation, Nick Fasciano, was another supporter of this bill.

Fasciano said the bill will help in spreading awareness of Idaho’s conservation efforts. “Hunting has always been a part of Idaho’s culture. This bill is a big deal that can help people truly understand what hunting actually does.”

HB 652 is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2026, making Idaho the 20th state to have an official state sport.