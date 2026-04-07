Alumni-owned arcade celebrates Japanese culture

The cranking handles, dropping capsules and Japanese pop music welcome visitors as they walk under the red torii gate into Isekai Arcade. Japanese claw machines stocked with plushies and figurines line the walls, and in the middle of this street-style arcade lies the main attraction: gashapon machines.

Typically found in train stations or outside convenience stores, Gashapon machines are common among the bustling streets of Japan. These machines contain keychains, figurines and a variety of pop-culture merchandise.

As the toys tumble down the chute of the gashapon machine, customers excitedly await their mystery prize.

When Matthew Gillikin, a Boise State alumnus, and his wife, Susie Gillikin, a Boise State administrative assistant for the computer science program, visited Japan in 2024, these machines and toys inspired the opening of what is now Isekai Arcade. The pair wanted to bring this beloved piece of Japanese culture to Boise, Idaho.

“You take a moment out of the world to remember the core joy of receiving a gift as a child,” Matthew said of the Gashapon experience.

That childlike wonder is part of the appeal, but it’s not just about the toys. Honoring Japanese culture is integral to Isekai Arcade’s mission.

After their visit to Japan inspired them to start Isekai Arcade’s parent company, Chibi POP Toys, in 2024, this journey led them to open the brick-and-mortar arcade in October 2025. The arcade brings authentic Japanese culture and the wonder of gashapon to the United States through collectibles.

Isekai Arcade frequently hosts events for Japanese holidays. For the recent celebration of Girls Day on March 3, they handed out gift bags full of treats and a free arcade token to any girls who visited Isekai.

For the upcoming Golden Week, a week-long cluster of Japanese holidays including Showa Day, Constitution Day, Greenery Day and Children’s Day, the Gillikins are searching for a taiko drumming group to perform at the event and bring authentic Japanese music to the arcade for the spring festival.

Immense research goes into these events to ensure a respectful and accurate representation of Japanese culture. The Gillikins work closely with the local Japanese community and draw on their extensive time spent in Japan.

Gashapon machines are sourced through highly specialized supply chains, honoring well-known Japanese figures such as digital pop icon Hatsune Miku or Mofusand, the cat dressed in marine animal outfits. Many of these trinkets are unique to Japan, with very few gashapon items available in the United States.

Although gashapons have been Americanized into blind boxes, for the Gillikins, the transactional nature of blind boxes doesn’t match the experience and authenticity of gashapon.

“Japan has been doing gashapon for decades — long, long before America decided to jump on it with the blind boxes,” Susie Gillikin said.

“You don’t always get what you want with gashapon, but you love what you get,” Matthew Gillikin added, explaining how the gashapon machines bring the immersive experience of a true mystery.

Along with distributing joy via gashapon and honoring Japanese culture, the Gillikins have worked to turn Isekai Arcade into a community hub. With the help of Marketing Director Demi Erwin, Isekai Arcade draws in crowds with every event. The team is constantly coming up with new event ideas and sharing information on their social media pages.

“We try to do things that incorporate not just the Japanese community, but also the local community,” Erwin said.

For Erwin, everything fell into place as soon as they stepped foot into the arcade before its official opening last summer.

“When I moved here in 2020, it was very isolating,” Erwin said. “But [Isekai Arcade] really made me feel like I had a connection to something.”

The Isekai team hosts themed events around current pop culture and media, such as their PopMart fan event, Chibi Godzilla pop-up event and Pokémon Day celebration. By prioritizing free entry to events, Isekai encourages people to show up and have fun, even if they aren’t interested in the gashapon or claw machines.

“We never thought something like this could exist in Boise,” Erwin said.

The team at Isekai Arcade emphasizes their love for the Boise community by adorning the walls with local artists’ creations for sale without taking any consignment fees — something nearly unheard of in the art community. Erwin urges local artists and photographers to utilize Isekai as an artist’s space.

In its short time, the Isekai team has cultivated something extremely special: a community space for all Boise locals, from all walks of life, to enjoy and explore Japanese culture. From seasoned cosplayers and gashapon enjoyers to little kids begging their parents for another token, they welcome everyone with open arms.

“We wanted to create a magical space for people,” Matthew Gillikin said — and this hidden gem turned community space does just that.