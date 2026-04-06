18 former Broncos make their NFL case at 2026 Pro Day

On March 23, scouts from nearly every NFL franchise flooded Boise State’s football facilities to watch 18 former Broncos put their skills on display at their 2026 Pro Day.
With offensive tackle Kage Casey being the only Bronco to receive an invitation to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Day gave overlooked prospects a chance to prove their worth and make their case as potential draftees in front of 26 different teams.
The morning kicked off at Bleymaier Football Center, where players took part in the vertical jump and bench press, aiming to highlight their raw strength and explosiveness.
To say defensive back Zion Washington accomplished showcasing both those traits would be an immense understatement.
The Frisco, Texas native put up a 41.5 inch vertical jump. Wowing scouts, media members, teammates and coaches alike,the nearly 3.5 feet leap would’ve landed Washington inside the top-10 best verticals at this year’s NFL Combine had he participated.
Washington continued to impress when the Pro Day shifted to the Caven-Williams Sports Complex, blazing through his 40-yard dash in a lightning-fast 4.39 seconds, the fastest time of the day.
An undeniable presence throughout his time in the Bronco secondary, Washington finished his redshirt senior season with 66 total tackles, averaging 5.5 per game while starting all 12 contests he appeared in. His four Academic All-Mountain West selections reflect his intelligence and work ethic, qualities that scouts consider key intangibles at the next level.
“Whatever God blesses me with,” Washington said when asked what he thinks he is deserving of based on his Pro Day performance and game film. “I know I’ll get an opportunity and it just depends on how I go about the opportunity that’s going to really matter. From here on out, I’m just preparing for the next step.”
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely’s bench press performance sent a surge of energy through the weight room when he busted out 38 reps, turning scouts’ heads in the process.
Fely’s showing on the bench press reflects the brute strength that the two-time All-Mountain West honoree brings to the field.
In his senior season, Fely ranked second on the team with 5.5 sacks in addition to notching 6.5 tackles for loss.
His standout pass-rushing ability and Pro Day performance garnered attention from the Denver Broncos, who, Fely says, gave him kudos at the end of the day.
“I’ll give you my all,” Fely said when asked what he could bring to NFL franchises. “I’m a hard worker. I know a lot of people say that, but when it comes down to it, that’s one of the things that I emphasize my gameplay on. Just giving my all for the people around me.”
Boise State’s only 2026 NFL Combine invitee, offensive tackle Kage Casey, took part in the Pro Day as well.
Riding the momentum from a strong combine performance that helped boost his draft stock, Casey turned in another solid showing at Pro Day.
The 6’5’, 311 lb Casey jumped for a 31-inch vertical, displaying the lower-body explosiveness that helped him earn the reputation as the best offensive lineman in the Mountain West, a claim backed up by his two All-Mountain West First Team selections and projection as an early-round pick.
A handful of other Broncos made their marks as well, posting solid numbers in key drills, showcasing strong technique in workouts and drawing attention from scouts.
One of the more notable drills was Matt Lauter’s three-cone drill, which he moved through in just 7.02 seconds, a time considered elite among tight ends. In 2024, Lauter was named to the All-Mountain West First Team after totaling 47 receptions for 619 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. His nearly 50 catches set the single-season mark for a Boise State tight end.
As Boise State football’s Instagram described it, defensive back Jeremiah Earby, known as “Jay Boogie” on the platform, was “coming in hot,” running a 4.44 40. In 2025, the Bay Area native stayed stapled to his assignments all season, defending 13 passes, tied for most in the entire conference.
Other notable players who turned in well-rounded workouts included wide receiver Latrell Caples, running back Malik Sherrod, defensive back A’Marion McCoy and edge rusher Malakai Williams.
Having done all they can and leaving everything on the field, the 18 Pro Day participants will continue to put in work and refine their craft as they prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23.
While their time on the blue turf has ended, the league-hopeful Broncos will always know they can call Boise home.
“It’s super special coming back in here,” Lauter said when asked what it meant to him to return to Boise for Pro Day. “We put a ton of hard work into this program. It just feels like home again.”