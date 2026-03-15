Spartans stun the Broncos, ending the season in heartbreaking fashion

Boise State entered the Mountain West Tournament riding its best stretch of basketball all season.

After five straight wins, it seemed the Broncos finally had momentum on their side.

Instead, the season ended abruptly Wednesday night in Las Vegas, where No. 11 San Jose State outworked No. 6 Boise State in an 84-74 loss that sent the Broncos home in the tournament’s opening round.

Head coach Leon Rice credited San Jose State for dictating the tone from the opening tip-off.

“Credit to San Jose,” Rice said. “They out-competed us and did a great job. They just out-fought us.”

The Spartans capitalized on Boise State’s inefficient shooting night. The Broncos finished 37.9% from the field and 5-for-23 from three-point range. The Spartans shot nearly 50% overall and knocked down a good amount of perimeter shots that kept Boise State from closing the gap.

Even with shooting struggles, Boise State created opportunities to stay in the game. The Broncos won the rebounding battle 41–32 and converted 25 of 30 free throws, but costly mistakes prevented those advantages from translating into momentum.

Boise State committed 12 turnovers compared to San Jose State’s six, allowing the Spartans to control key possessions and maintain their lead throughout the second half.

Forward Javan Buchanan delivered one of the best individual performances of the night, finishing with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Andrew Meadow added 17 points, including a quick scoring burst early in the first half that helped Boise State stay afloat.

Still, the Broncos struggled to generate consistent offense across the lineup. San Jose State found balance behind Colby Garland’s 22 points, Jermaine Washington’s 18 and additional scoring support from multiple Spartans.

There were plenty of opportunities for the Broncos to come back, but the Spartans won the small battles that shaped the game.

“They were just tougher than us, I think that was as simple as it gets,” Buchanan said. “We put a lot into it. A lot of people trust me, so it’s just raw emotion right now.”

Guard Dylan Andrews echoed the sentiment.

“Like Coach Rice said, they wanted it more than us,” Andrews said.

The Spartans seized control shortly after halftime.

San Jose State opened the second half with a scoring run that stretched its lead and forced Boise State to chase the game for the remainder of the night. The Broncos cut into the deficit several times but never managed to even the score after the break.

The loss ended a season that saw Boise State navigate dramatic swings in performance. The Broncos opened the year with an upset loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific before battling through conference play and eventually finding momentum late in the season.

Boise State entered the Mountain West Tournament riding five straight victories, including wins over San Diego State and Colorado State, which helped the Broncos secure the No. 6 seed.

But the inconsistency that defined stretches of the season resurfaced at the worst possible moment.

“It’s been unpredictable, and that makes it the hardest,” Rice said. “I’ve never had a team that could play at two complete extremes this much.”

The loss closed the book on a season Boise State spent months battling through, one that swung between difficult stretches and a late run that brought the Broncos back into competition.

Looking ahead, Rice made it clear the offseason will focus on reinforcing the culture and competitiveness that have long defined Boise State basketball.

“This program deserves more, and it deserves dogs,” Rice said. “We’re going to go out and get some dogs. We’re hunting for them.”