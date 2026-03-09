Main Street spirits

Inside Boise’s college bar scene

Every weekend, Main Street in Downtown Boise becomes a current of students flowing toward the illuminated signs of the city’s most iconic bars. Heels click on the pavement, bass pulses through the brick walls and conversation blurs into the hum of the night.

For many students, college bar culture is about more than just cheap drinks and loud music. It offers a space away from academic stress and the worries of everyday college life.

In a city where campus blends into Downtown, places like The Reef, Cactus Bar, Tom Grainey’s and other beloved local bars become extensions of Boise State’s social scene and a treasure trove where many college memories are made.

After nearly 20 years of business, The Reef continues to serve the Boise community as one of these must-visit nightlife hubs.

Beyond its signature torches and specialty cocktails, the tiki-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar cultivated an identity rooted in live music. The venue regularly features reggae and acoustic artists alongside house DJs. The Reef has even welcomed well-known performers such as Common Kings, MGMT and Macklemore.

“With all the stresses of life… you come in here and forget your phone and the distractions and just truly connect with those around you through great music,” said Justin Johnson, a longtime employee.

In October 2025, The Reef launched the event “College Night,” a weekly Thursday event aimed at drawing Boise State students downtown to enjoy rotating DJ sets and drink specials. From 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., house rhythms move through the space as the crowd dances under colorful lights, leis draped over their shoulders.

Just down Main Street, Cactus Bar offers a different energy but plays a similar role in Boise’s bar scene. While The Reef leans into music and themed nights, Cactus Bar thrives on students buying cheap well drinks, playing dive-bar games and squeezing into the photo booth with a few too many friends. After decades of operation, the bar is known as the city’s oldest dive.

Established in 1936, Cactus Bar originally served as a cigarette and cigar shop, according to Cactus Bar’s website. It received its alcohol license a few years later and gradually evolved into the bar it is today.

Despite the changes, Cactus held onto its prevailing charm and its loyal regulars. The longstanding traditions continue to draw students and locals alike, week after week, keeping the bar at the heart of Boise’s college nightlife.

By peak hours, both the indoor bar and outdoor patio are packed, with a line forming outside the door. Once inside, the full bar and patio are buzzing with people connecting, laughing and keeping Boise’s late-night hot spots alive and well.

Miryssa Venable, a bartender at Cactus Bar, appreciates the wide range of customers the hub attracts. From 21-year-olds to regulars in their 80s, they all come to enjoy each other’s company and the low prices.

“Keep doing you because you guys are fun,” Venable said about the college crowd. “Keep coming in.”

Boise State senior, Brooke Williams, finds herself moving through the scene in her own way.

Some Thursday nights are spent at The Reef, enjoying the rotating DJs with friends. Other nights, Williams chooses her scene at her favorite bar, Tom Grainey’s, moving between the low-lit, quiet upstairs and the high-energy basement.

In these bars, the mix of familiar faces, new friends and the lively atmospheres creates a sense of community that goes beyond the counter.

“Before you’re 21, social life is mostly house parties, which can feel overwhelming,” Williams said. “Personally, I felt way more connected to people my age once I could go downtown. It made Boise State feel more social, balanced and grown-up.”

Social environments like The Reef, Cactus Bar and Tom Grainey’s offer both nightlife and community. For students navigating the unpredictable pace of college, these spaces are a reliable setting for connection, shared experiences and memories that define their college experience.