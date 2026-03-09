Broncos prepare for Mountain West tournament after a season of resiliency

Boise State entered the 2025–26 season with expectations of contending for a Mountain West title.

The path to that goal proved anything but simple.

The Broncos closed the regular season with back-to-back wins over San Diego State and Colorado State, finishing the year on a five-game winning streak and securing the No. 6 seed in the Mountain West tournament. The late surge capped a season defined by early setbacks and midseason adjustments, with the Broncos starting to hit their stride when it matters most.

“You don’t want to be playing your best basketball in January,” senior guard Dylan Andrews said. “You want to be playing your best basketball in March.”

The season opened with immediate adversity.

Boise State suffered a shocking loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific in its season opener, an early result that forced the Broncos to confront expectations and reset quickly. After finishing 26–11 the previous year and reaching the Mountain West championship game, the Broncos entered the new season with hopes of another postseason run. Instead, the early loss and a four-game losing streak during nonconference play exposed issues the team would spend months fixing.

Much of the early inconsistency stemmed from the backcourt.

Guards Dylan Andrews and Aginaldo Neto carried responsibility for creating offense, but the team struggled at times with efficiency and turnovers during the middle of the season. Offensive possessions stalled and the Broncos relied heavily on interior scoring and rebounding to stay competitive in conference games.

A turning point came in conference play when the Broncos defeated Nevada 91–87 in overtime. The victory demonstrated Boise State’s ability to close tight games after several earlier losses had slipped away in the final minutes.

The Broncos would face another major challenge weeks later in one of the Mountain West’s most memorable games of the season.

Boise State fell to San Diego State 110–107 in a triple-overtime battle that featured more than 20 lead changes and 63 combined free throws. Despite the loss, the game revealed Boise State’s ability to compete with the conference’s top programs and reinforced the intensity of one of the league’s most physical rivalries.

The Broncos eventually responded to the loss in front of their home crowd.

On senior night at ExtraMile Arena, Boise State defeated San Diego State 86–77 behind one of the best individual performances of the season. Forward Drew Fielder scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Boise State controlled the rebounding battle 37–15 and built a lead that reached 21 points.

Head coach Leon Rice said the performance reflected the effort the team built throughout the season.

“You couldn’t script a better senior night. To have that kind of college basketball atmosphere and see our team play the way they did, I’m really proud of our guys,” Rice said. “I give them all the credit because they put in the work every day. We harp on it, and they’re the ones who go out and do it with extreme effort.”

The senior night performance also reflected the role Fielder played throughout the season.

The Georgetown transfer emerged as Boise State’s most consistent offensive presence, averaging more than 13 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field. His ability to score inside and finish through contact helped stabilize the Broncos’ offense during stretches when perimeter shooting struggled.

Rebounding became another defining strength for Boise State as the season progressed.

“If you can beat them on the glass, you can beat them,” Fielder said. “That was a big focus for us.”

Boise State continued its late-season momentum days later in the regular-season finale.

The Broncos defeated Colorado State, snapping the Rams’ eight-game winning streak and securing their position in the Mountain West tournament. The win marked Boise State’s 11th victory in its final 14 games, a stretch that highlighted the team’s growth after early struggles.

Through 31 games, Boise State averaged roughly 79 points per game while allowing about 74 points defensively. The Broncos relied on balanced scoring, rebounding advantages and improved defensive discipline during the final weeks of the regular season.

For Andrews, the team’s ability to remain composed in critical moments underscored how far the Broncos had come since the beginning of the year. Even with the regular season complete, he believes Boise State still has room to improve.

“When they went on their run, we just stayed calm and kept our composure,” Andrews said. “And if I’m being honest, I still don’t think we’ve hit our peak yet. We’re still on the rise for sure.”

Boise State now turns its attention to the Mountain West tournament, where the Broncos will open postseason play against San Jose State.

For a team that endured early setbacks and rediscovered momentum late in the season, the opportunity represents another chance to extend a year defined by resilience.

“I’m ready to finish the season strong and make a really good run in the tournament,” Fielder said.