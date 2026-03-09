Beyond the Nine-to-Five

Ryan Peck’s career has never followed a straight path. Weaving between classrooms, research projects, music spaces and leadership, Peck sought opportunities, usually with the end goal of helping someone else grow.

Over the course of his career, Peck co-founded a massively successful nonprofit music school, taught anatomy and physiology to future doctors and even ran for Boise City Council.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve been able to pursue all of the things that I’m passionate about,” he said. “A lot of people fall into a career where they don’t have a lot of choice. That’s not my world.”

Boise Rock School, the nonprofit he co-founded alongside longtime friend Jared Goodpaster, is a perfect example. Founded to give young people access to affordable, contemporary music education, the school helps students learn instruments, form bands, write original songs and perform live.

Over time, what began as a small, experimental space grew into a seven-thousand-square-foot hub with classrooms, a recording studio and a performance venue.

As the school expanded, so did Peck’s responsibilities. While he still steps into classrooms when needed, much of his work happens behind-the-scenes by managing budgets, coordinating fundraising efforts and writing grants to keep the nonprofit sustainable.

More than 20% of the school’s budget comes from charitable support, funding Peck helps secure and oversee.

“It’s more really broad macro-view stuff,” Peck said. “A lot of that is budget and finances and fundraising and grant writing, the big stuff that keeps the organization running.”

That behind-the-scenes work shapes the culture of the organization just as much as the music itself. Allie Morgan, a colleague at the school, said Ryan’s dedication shows up in every corner of the program.

“Ryan is a wonderful friend, mentor, and community partner who truly wants what’s best for Boise,” she said. “His tenacity for making our city better is contagious.”

Each week, hundreds of students walk through the doors to plug in, turn up and try something unfamiliar. In rehearsal rooms humming with amps and feedback, they don’t just learn chords and cover songs — they learn to listen to one another, collaborate and take creative risks.

“When young people do something hard like learning an instrument or getting on stage, they prove to themselves they can do hard things,” Peck said. “That builds real confidence and resilience, and they carry that with them into the rest of their lives.”

His hands-on approach extends to academia as well.

Peck earned a Ph.D. in environmental policy from Boise State University, focusing on how outdoor recreation can coexist with ecosystem preservation, what he calls “regenerative recreation.”

One project involved planting sagebrush seedlings along a trail and inviting hikers to water them. About 10% of hikers participated.

“It was small, but it showed people want to help if they’re asked in the right way,” Peck said. “It’s this balance — recreation heals humans, but it can hurt the land if we aren’t careful.”

Emily Wakild, his Ph.D committee chair and current research collaborator, praised Peck’s innovative approach to community building and faith in the next generation.

“Ryan’s approach to giving young people new opportunities to engage with meaningful purpose and artistic or recreational excellence is a breath of fresh air, ” Wakild said. “He has so much faith in the potential of this next generation to do big things.”

That philosophy carries over into his teaching as well. Peck began by instructing doctors and nurses in anatomy and physiology, drawing on his master’s degree in biology and early academic focus on natural sciences.

Before turning his attention toward environmental policy and regenerative recreation research, he spent years studying ecosystems and wildlife. At the same time, he taught the building blocks of human biology at Boise State, guiding future medical professionals through the complexities of the human body. His focus has since expanded to public service and environmental courses.

“I’m not just giving students facts,” he said. “I’m giving them confidence to ask questions, to tackle problems, to shape the world they live in.”