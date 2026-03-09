After months of silence, Boise State releases presidential search update

Written by Olivia Brandon & Emily Carmela Nelson

After a five-month pause in the presidential search, Boise State’s Office of Communication and Marketing gave an update via email on what’s next for the ongoing search.

In accordance with SB 1225, signed by Gov. Brad Little on Feb. 23, new parameters apply to presidential searches at public Idaho universities. These parameters include codifying the members of the search committee as well as the State Board of Education only publicly identifying the sole finalist ten business days before the final decision is made, as opposed to the original process of releasing five finalists to the public.

The search has been restarted under these new guidelines, opening the position to both entirely new applicants and previous candidates interested in reapplying.

Additionally, the State Board of Education has updated the leadership profile and search materials “to reflect increased emphasis on financial and strategic leadership, long-term sustainability and aligning institutional investments with Boise State’s mission and growth.”

The search committee currently has a goal to have someone appointed and in the position by fall 2026. Some changes are being made to the committee, with Scott Gatzemeier, corporate vice president of front end US expansion at Micron, joining as a local industry representative and university partner.

Interim President Jeremiah Shinn will no longer serve on the search committee, as the board did not anticipate Shinn would still be balancing presidential duties while assisting in the search.

The application and recruitment period is set to occur through late March, with second-round conversations happening with semifinalists in late April or early May. There will be an opportunity for representatives of faculty, student and university leadership to meet with semifinalists, no exact date has been released yet. Preceding these conversations, individuals must sign confidentiality agreements to “support a candid exchange of ideas and protect the privacy of candidates.”

A sole finalist is set to be released in mid-June for the public to review.