After back-to-back 4-0 losses, men’s tennis responds with doubles-driven win

Boise State men’s tennis walked into Tempe knowing the Arizona State Invitational would test more than its record. After winning 8 out of their last 9 matches, the Broncos are looking to build more momentum.

UC Santa Barbara and Michigan State quickly humbled the Broncos.

The Broncos fell 4-0 to UC Santa Barbara after dropping the doubles point and three straight singles matches. Michigan State followed with another 4-0 result, capitalizing early in doubles and closing quickly in singles before Boise State could establish its rhythm.

Those losses revealed issues with early-match execution and consistency across courts.

“We haven’t quite figured out who we are yet,” head coach Luke Shields said. “But I think we’re starting to see it.”

Boise State responded against Tulane in the final match of the weekend by securing the doubles point, a category players have focused on early in matches all season. Carson Baker and his partner controlled their court early, setting the tone. Momentum carried into singles, where the Broncos won three matches to clinch a 4-2 victory.

“When one guy wins, it kind of sparks the whole lineup,” Baker said.

Energy shifted from reactive to aggressive. Players stayed composed during extended rallies instead of pressing for quick points. Middle courts produced straight-set wins, giving Boise State control of the match.

Julius Seifert said the difference was mental.

“We’ve gotten tougher,” Seifert said. “Last year we might’ve folded in some of those matches. This year we’re staying in them.”

Singles depth has driven that toughness. Boise State entered the spring ranked inside the national top 70 and has relied on balance rather than one dominant court. Early home sweeps over Linfield and Idaho reinforced that depth. Both matches ended 7-0, with Boise State winning every singles match in straight sets and securing the doubles point in both contests.

Confidence has grown as the Broncos have turned competitive matches into complete performances.

“It’s more confidence,” Baker said. “Our whole entire team is just a super solid team. We push each other every day.”

Spring dual matches have shifted the team’s perspective, as the fall events revolve around individual results while spring competition demands lineup production.

The shift in focus showed in doubles execution. Securing the first point of a dual match has allowed Boise State to dictate pace rather than chase it. Even in losses, doubles play has improved compared to the opening weeks of the season.

“When you win the doubles point, it’s just a positive feeling jumping into singles and already having one point ahead,” Seifert said. “It’s a big head start and boosts our momentum. For the mental part of the game, that’s huge.”

Momentum has improved, but cohesion remains the next hurdle. Shields said the group has grown individually, yet collective consistency will determine how far this lineup can go.

“We’re better players than we were last year,” he said. “We just need to be one unit.”

The Broncos will test that unity again at the Boise State Spring Invitational next weekend at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Liberty travel to Boise for the three-day event.

Arizona State brings a lineup accustomed to high-tempo matches and strong baseline play. Grand Canyon presents a familiar opponent with physical doubles pairings. Liberty relies on consistency and long rallies to wear down opponents.

Results in Tempe showed Boise State can compete when momentum holds. The Broncos’ response against Tulane proved composure can exist under pressure.

Next weekend offers another chance to turn resilience into sustained performance.