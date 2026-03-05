Women’s basketball seniors shine on senior day as team nears Mountain West tournament

Boise State women’s basketball honored its seniors with a 75-59 win over Utah State on Saturday, Feb. 28, in their final home game of the season.

With one regular season game remaining before the Mountain West tournament, a bounce-back victory after a tough loss to San Diego State on Feb. 25 is exactly the confidence boost the squad needs before it enters postseason play.

The Broncos closed out their season with 15 wins at ExtraMile Arena, the most in a single season since 2007-08. The environment that Bronco Nation creates, combined with the team’s commitment to defending its home floor, makes the X one of the more challenging arenas for opponents in the Mountain West.

On a day dedicated to celebrating their growth, senior players shone the brightest.

Senior forward Tatum Thompson led the team in scoring, dropping 19 points while grabbing seven boards and picking up five assists. Thompson’s relentless hunt for open looks allowed her to consistently knock down jumpers throughout the contest.

Senior guard Dani Bayes, a native of Brisbane, Australia, was right behind Thompson in the score sheet, pouring in 18 points of her own. A big boost to Boise State’s offensive production came in the form of a career-high 10 assists from Mya Hansen, another fourth-year player.

“We were really flat in the first half,” head coach Gordy Presnell said. “It was a tough loss on Wednesday and maybe we didn’t bounce back like we should. But, Dani [Bayes] hit those big shots for us and it really helped, plus Mya [Hansen] was really solid. I am happy for the team and the seniors. It’s been a good home season, that’s for sure.”

The Broncos’ flat first half, as Presnell calls it, began with Utah State winning the opening tipoff and striking first on a layup from Karyn Sanford.

Just nine seconds later, redshirt senior Josee Steadman lit the spark for Boise State’s offense with a layup that started an 8-0 Bronco run. She followed up by draining a 3 before Bayes knocked down one of her own.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams trading baskets before Boise State carried a 28-27 lead into halftime. The frame opened with two made free throws from Thompson before back-to-back scores by the Aggies put them back in front. A key 3 from Hansen and a handful of buckets from Thompson throughout the remainder of the first half kept the game tight.

Thompson highlighted the bond between her and her fellow seniors who have stayed in Boise throughout their careers, crediting Boise’s culture as a main factor in their decisions to stay.

“I’ve been roommates a couple of times with Dani [Bayes], and Mya [Hansen] is just great to be around. Having us all be able to stay here for four years, especially with the transfer portal, has been huge for our chemistry,” Thompson said. “Everywhere we go [in Boise] it’s great people. You don’t want to leave because the people are so good.”

In the third quarter, the Broncos took control with an impressive 14-0 run. The run started with a layup from forward Libby Hutton before Bayes buried two 3s. Hutton and center Emily Howard each finished layups during the stretch and the Broncos took a 51-44 lead into the final period.

Thompson opened the fourth quarter with a jumper to ignite a 9-0 Boise State run, with Bayes drilling her fifth 3 of the night. However, Elise Livingston and Rosello Lopez kept the Aggies within reach.

After multiple scoring possessions that included two Natalie Pasco 3s and an and-one from Bayes, the Broncos pulled away and secured the 75-59 win.

For Bayes, only one thing remains on her mind.

“Looking back, it’s been a really special time with really special people,” Bayes said when speaking on her Boise State career. “But, I really want a ring. That would be the icing on top for sure.”

After an exceptional regular season fueled by strong shooting, a title, and a ring, are well within Boise State’s reach as they near the Mountain West tournament.

The Broncos currently sit in second place in the Mountain West, carrying a 14-5 conference record into their final regular season matchup at UNLV on March 4.

With a balanced offense, firm perimeter defense and leadership from an experienced senior core, the team has knocked off competitive opponents all year, establishing itself as one of the most complete teams in the league. After UNLV, Boise State’s sights will be dead set on the Mountain West tournament, aiming to capture the title and clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.