A new chapter: Kage Casey’s journey to draft day 

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine now in the books, over 300 players representing college programs across the country showcased their skills to all 32 NFL franchises inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 26 to March 1.
Big-time schools like Texas A&M and Alabama lead the charge in terms of representation, with the two SEC powerhouses sending 13 and 12 players to the event, respectively. Fellow SEC school LSU and Big Ten juggernaut Ohio State follow closely behind, each sending 11.
In smaller conferences like the Mountain West, only three players received Combine invites.
The lone Boise State Bronco? Left tackle and former team captain Kage Casey.
The redshirt junior, whose decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft was confirmed by head coach Spencer Danielson on Nov. 20, is projected to be a Day 2 pick. He opted out of the LA Bowl on Dec. 13, which the Broncos lost 38-10.
The Happy Valley, Oregon native’s college football career resume speaks for itself, but what Casey says he wants NFL teams to see is his character and work ethic.
“I just want scouts and coaches to see what I’m all about, who I genuinely am as a person,” Casey told the Draft Network before the Senior Bowl. “My work ethic will speak for itself. Who I am on and off the field is going to shine through.”
What will undoubtedly shine through is his aforementioned resume.
After redshirting in 2022, Casey started 41 consecutive games at left tackle for the Broncos. He anchored an O-line that ranked 13th nationally in sacks allowed in 2023 and led the nation’s 10th-best rushing attack in 2024. A two-time First Team All-Mountain West selection, he also earned an 80 Pro Football Focus grade in 2025, fifth among FBS tackles.
“You’re going to get a very, very loyal human being,” Tamalpais High School head coach James Holan said when asked what he wants NFL teams to know about Casey. “He’s somebody who is going to do what you tell him to do and is going to do it the right way. He’s never going to embarrass your franchise. He’s just an awesome person.”
Casey played football at Clackamas High School where he was a two-year starter at left tackle while also playing defensive end. During his junior and senior seasons, he played under head coach James Holan, who served as the Clackamas head coach starting in 2020 until his hiring at California’s Tamalpais High School this February.
According to Holan, Casey’s natural tools set him apart early on. The 18-year coaching veteran pointed to his rare blend of natural size, mobility and exceptional fundamentals as difference makers in his recruiting process.
“[Casey] just immediately popped off on the field with his athleticism and natural size,” Holan said. “He’s just got a lot of those uncoachable gifts.”
Holan recalled a crucial conversation he had with Casey shortly before the first game of his junior season.
In the parking lot after practice, Holan asked Casey what he wanted to do with football. Primarily a wrestler at the time and unsure of his future, Casey hadn’t been told he had college potential. However, Holan saw a Division I player in him and says he would’ve offered him on the spot had he still been a college coach.
With encouragement from Holan and support from his mother, Melody, Casey became a three-star recruit in the 2022 class and committed to the Boise State Broncos. Four years later, after a strong showing at the NFL Combine, he’s projected as a Day 2 draft pick, a rise Holan credits to Casey’s relentless work ethic.
“He was always one of the first guys in the weight room, one of the last guys to leave, always pushing himself. Very intrinsically motivated,” Holan said. “He didn’t need me to constantly ask him to put more weight on the bar. Sometimes, it was honestly the opposite where it was like, ‘dude, you need to take a break.’”
At left tackle, Casey is a polished technician whose strong fundamentals anchor his game. At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, he moves fluidly in space and provides reliable pass protection. Though some scouts point to hand placement and strength as areas to refine, he plays with a physical edge and has the range to mirror edge rushers.
At the Combine, Casey put up solid numbers during his workout. His 1.85 second 10-yard split and 8.01 second 3-cone drill reflect his quickness, explosiveness and change-of-direction ability, things that scouts value in today’s space-oriented game. Additionally, his overall Combine production grade of 69 ranks 10th among all offensive tackles.
Projected as a Day 2 selection, Casey is confident in his ability and is ready for whatever comes his way.
“I love playing out in space and displaying my athleticism. I also love a good deuce block though,” Casey said when asked if he describes himself as more of a mauler in a phone booth or an athletic blocker in space. “I love down blocking a guy right there. I’m ready for whatever. However I can showcase my abilities. I think I’ll be fully ready to unleash my skill set.”