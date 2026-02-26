The scene spins on: Inside Boise’s local record shops 

In an era dominated by streaming, some music spaces are still betting on something you can hold in your hands. Across the Treasure Valley, independent record stores are building communities centered on physical media, face-to-face conversation and the thrill of discovery.

Whether you’re a vinyl lover or first-time collector, these three shops believe Boise’s music culture isn’t fading, but getting louder.

Disc-Cover Records (1224 1st St S #202, Nampa)

Disc-Cover Records in Downtown Nampa is an independent record store built on risk, passion and deep community roots. Founded by lifelong music collector Al Babbitt, the store first took shape when he recognized a gap in the local music scene and made a bold career leap to fill it.

“I quit my corporate job and spent several months on the road finding inventory,” Babbitt explained. “We eventually found a perfect space and opened the store.”

Starting with a hands-on approach, the store developed an identity built around constantly rotating used inventory, strong classic rock representation and a growing selection of CDs and cassettes.

The store is co-owned by Michaela Wilson, who helps operate the business and sells her original artwork in the shop.

Wilson’s creations hang alongside album covers, giving the walls a rotating gallery feel and adding to the shop’s personal, creative atmosphere. Throughout the store, side-by-side record bins and steady background music give the space a welcoming rhythm.

It’s the kind of place where you might come in looking for one record and end up spending an hour talking with the owners about music history, swapping recommendations or discovering a regional band you’ve never heard of.

Located in Nampa, Disc-Cover Records has grown into an important community hub, consistently hosting open mics and promoting regional musicians and releases.

“We try to get local artists in here because we want to support them as much as possible,” Babbitt said. “Anybody local that has CDs, cassettes, albums, we’ll always help promote them.”

That community-first spirit defines the store’s atmosphere. As Babbitt says:

“We consider everybody who comes into the store a friend.”

Modern Sounds (540 S Vista Ave, Boise)

Owner Derek Anderson opened Modern Sounds around six years ago, inspired by a love of tangible formats and the joy of uncovering overlooked musical gems. Since then, the store has grown into a cozy, well-loved fixture in Boise’s Bench neighborhood.

Inside the shop, neatly organized rows of new and used vinyl immediately draw the eye, encouraging customers to slow down and explore every corner of the collection.

Each aisle feels like its own musical discovery zone, with colorful vinyl spines that beckon from packed bins, the faint scent of old paper sleeves blending with new pressings and carefully curated tracks from the sound system filling the space.

With around 5,000 albums spanning from new releases and used favorites to hard-to-find gems, Modern Sounds has a perfect mix that keeps both the curious and the committed flipping through music for hours.

“We always try to make sure we have something new and exciting that customers can talk about every time they come in,” Anderson said.

Beyond the shelves, the shop’s personality comes alive through pop-up events, in-store performances and exclusive releases that turn browsing into an interactive experience.

One weekly tradition, “Modern Sounds Thursdays”, invites enthusiasts to bring their own records or hear the store’s latest finds at a nearby brewery, creating a space for fans to connect and share their love of music.

“I constantly try to highlight the Boise music scene,” Anderson noted. “We’re really fortunate to be part of it.”

Stepping into Modern Sounds, you’ll find new releases rubbing shoulders with rare finds, where every visit offers the chance to uncover a favorite you didn’t even know existed.

Rollin’ Records (7015 W Fairview Ave, Boise)

Rollin’ Records is where the local music community gets loud, gritty and alive.

Owners Patrick Herzog and James Copola built the store around a mix of new, used and rare records, with a hip-hop section that has become a go-to spot for the city’s music lovers.

Their staff hunts down hidden gems and collector’s items, including rare Japanese pressings prized for their superior sound quality and meticulous packaging. They also have a broad mix of genres from country to film soundtracks.

Beyond the shelves, the store pulses with live energy. Rollin’ Records sponsors events like Treefort Music Festival and hosts in-store shows spanning electronic, hardcore punk and indie rock.

“It’s giving a lot of younger people in the community a space to put on their own event,” Herzog explained. “That’s a really important role that we’ve been able to play, especially in the past year.”

For Patrick, the greatest reward is sharing music people have never heard before.

“One of the best feelings is when I’m able to introduce a customer to something they haven’t heard before, whether that’s through a conversation or just something I’m playing in the store,” he said.

With fearless curation and a community that keeps it alive, Rollin’ Records shows that music is best experienced loud, live and shared.

Across the Treasure Valley, these independent shops have turned collecting into a shared adventure where vinyl, CDs and cassettes aren’t objects, but invitations to connect, explore and fall in love with music all over again.