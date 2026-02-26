Brenden Bixler, Boise State’s winningest intramural athlete of all time

When a high school athlete hangs up their cleats or shoes for the final time, overwhelming feelings of directionlessness, uncertainty and emptiness are far from uncommon.

For those not able to earn opportunities to play at the college level, the conclusion of their athletic careers can lead to a distorted sense of purpose. For many, playing a sport for 10-plus years can shape their entire identity, and, when the sport is finally stripped away, they can feel aimless.

Through Boise State’s intramural sports, former athletes can regain their purpose and direction while building community and doing what they love. While still competitive, intramural sports provide a low-pressure environment for athletes without the stress of high stakes.

However, some intramural athletes are more competitive than others.

Enter Brenden Bixler.

When the Southern California native graduated from Boise State with a computer science degree in 2020, he left as the school’s winningest intramural athlete of all time.

Bixler’s 304 total wins and 71% win rate top the intramural sports record books, and the community he was able to build is evident nearly six years later.

“It was truly incredible being so involved with intramurals,” Bixler said. “It was without a doubt the highlight of my years at BSU. They taught me so much and it helped me create long-lasting bonds with my close friends and BSU alumni that I still see around Boise years after graduating.”

Before Boise State, Bixler was a standout wide receiver for Santiago High School in Corona, California. During the 2014 season, a Fox Sports Twitter poll voted Bixler and his quarterback the best quarterback and wide receiver duo in the entire CIF-Southern Section.

In addition to playing football, Bixler played hockey, basketball and soccer growing up. It’s no wonder the quadruple threat’s competitiveness and love for physical activity translated to his time in intramural sports.

Bixler and his friends’ team, known as the Chumugawugums, competed in a variety of intramural sports, including flag football, basketball and volleyball.

At one point, the squad was so dominant that it captured an astonishing eight championships in a single semester.

When asked what allowed the team to stick together and be so successful over the course of multiple years, Bixler noted the team’s shared devotion to not just sports, but also winning.

“We all had a passion and drive for sports,” Bixler said. “[We] all liked winning and hated losing. We did everything together, even off the field, so it felt natural playing together.”

The passion and drive Bixler and his friends played with was on full display during one of the team’s four-on-four flag football playoff runs.

During the late stages of a close game, Bixler took a cleat to the back of his head. When he reached back to feel the wound, his glove was soaked with blood.

Bixler showed his teammates the wound, but kept it a secret from referees as he was determined to finish the game. One last stop on defense was all they needed to secure the win.

A few plays later, Bixler came up with the game-sealing interception to hammer the nail in the coffin.

After the game ended, Bixler celebrated with a trip to the hospital and four staples in his head, all for the love of the game.

Bixler’s unwavering ardor after a cleat to the head is a testament to the competitiveness he and his teammates played with.

“I’ve always been a highly competitive person … fortunately, I was surrounded by teammates and opponents who shared a similar level of competitiveness,” said Nick Vandy, a close friend and teammate of Bixler. “Many of the teams we faced approached competition with the same intensity as our own, which only elevated the level of play and made the overall experience both challenging and very enjoyable.”

Today, Brenden resides in Boise with his wife, Kendall, whom he met playing intramural sports. A software engineer for Bridge Insure, Bixler continues to be active and involved in sports, competing, coaching and officiating adult leagues.

There’s no question about the raw athletic ability Bixler and his teammates displayed while playing intramurals at BSU. As a team of former high school athletes, high-level competition was nothing new when they each stepped on campus.

However, what truly set them apart was their incomparable chemistry. The tight-knit bond of the friend group allowed them to stick together as a team semester after semester, proving that camaraderie and loyalty can go a long way, regardless of the roster.

“We got really lucky with our friend group and we have always been pretty close,” Vandy said. “The chemistry that seemed to make our team successful was the same thing that made it so fun for us and kept us wanting to come back every season.”